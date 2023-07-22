We are starting off the weekend with mild temperatures. Lows fell into the lower to mid-50s in several locations this morning, including Logansport, Richmond, and Zionsville! The weather this weekend is going to stay relatively mild with highs in the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

For today, most of central Indiana is going to remain dry with a few scattered clouds. By the afternoon, there is a weak pop-up shower or thunderstorm chance. Not everyone will see rainfall. Saturday is a great day to complete any yardwork or visit a local pool! Sunscreen is recommended due to the high UV index for Indianapolis. Sunburn may occur within 20 minutes if you do not apply any sunblock.

The weather overnight is going to stay quiet, but rain chance will rise more by Sunday afternoon. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop as a weak upper-level wave moves over the Midwest. Rain totals will be minimal and stay below a tenth of an inch in most locations.

Another ridge is going to set up over the Ohio Valley and it will be strong enough to support the hottest air of year! Highs in the mid-90s are possible late in the week with the potential for triple digit heat indices. The high heat and humidity arrive just as the Indiana State Fair kicks off for the year!