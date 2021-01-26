A misty and foggy start; tracking light snow for Wednesday

Gray skies, mist, and patchy fog will greet you on this Tuesday morning.

Up north, light freezing mist continues across several counties (White, Cass, Carroll, Grant and Miami), while a winter weather advisory remains until 1 p.m. Ice accumulations will be light but roads will be icy in spots, while temperatures hover in the lower 30s.

Drier air will work in by early afternoon, creating less damp conditions, as temperatures move into the upper 30s. A few showers will likely redevelop through late afternoon, while roads remain wet.

Tonight, colder air will begin slid back in on northwest winds. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 20s. Some icy patches could form back up as skies dry out.

Wednesday brings a chance of light snow by late afternoon and into the evening. Models indicate, at best, an inch or less for most spots, AT THIS TIME. Look for more updates on any changes later today.

Drier, brighter spots return for Thursday and Friday. It will be nice to have the sunshine more available to end the work week.