It was a steamy Thursday for central Indiana as highs peaked into the upper 80s with heat indices in the mid-90s! There were even a few gusty storms that impacted the area ahead of a cold front during the evening. Most storms remained below severe weather criteria, but still brought downpours to west-central Indiana.

Now that the cold front has pushed off to the east, the weather is going to be cooler and less humid for today. It’s a mild morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-60s across central Indiana. Mostly clear skies are expected early in the day with more clouds building back into the state for the afternoon. Highs will reach into the lower 80s near downtown Indianapolis.

The weather looks ideal for outdoor plans this evening! Decreasing clouds overnight with mild lows near 60-degrees. Some outlying counties may even drop into the upper 50s by early Saturday morning.

Saturday is going to be the drier of the two days this weekend. Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and clouds, plus a weak pop-up shower chance late in the afternoon. Highs should reach into the lower to mid-80s Saturday afternoon. Another system moves in on Sunday and it will bring widely scattered showers.