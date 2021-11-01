A new month and dry, cool stretch underway

Skies are clear and temperatures chilly to open a new workweek and new month! Expect readings in the lower 30’s out-the-door with some patchy frost in spots. Bright sunshine is expected to open the day too with sunrise at 8:14 am.

A new wave out west will be drifting toward the state through the afternoon and evening. This will bring an increase in clouds through the day and slow afternoon warming. Highs later today will reach the around 50° in most spots today, roughly 8° below the seasonal average of 58-degrees. As clouds thicken, a weak shower or a few sprinkles will be possible south of Indianapolis. As this wave clears, colder air will rush in tonight, dropping lows tonight into the lower 30’s.

The next few days will be rather chilly for early November with a mix of clouds and sun, as a prominent northwesterly flow holds through the week. Afternoon highs will range between 45° to 48° through Thursday with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20’s in many locations. This will bring a hard freeze and ultimately end the growing season for central Indiana! Dry stretch could go through Sunday, nearly 8 days…if not more!