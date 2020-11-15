New sunny, quiet stretch headed toward central Indiana

It’s been a very windy close to the weekend. Some locations, including Indianapolis, have recorded wind gusts exceeding 60 mph. Winds will ease tonight and our Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 p.m. Winds will still be breezy through the night but with wind gusts closer to 20-25 mph.

Skies will continue to clear tonight, and temperatures will drop to the lower 30s by early Monday morning. However, breezy conditions will drive wind chill temperatures into the low and mid 20s! Kids at the bus stop will need the heavy coats, hats and gloves in the morning.

We’re moving back into a quiet and sunny stretch for the new week. Monday will be breezy with high temperatures near the seasonal average, in the low and mid 50s.

There will be several breezy days this week, but overall, it will be pleasant for the time of year. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coolest days of the week before mild temperatures in the 60s return to finish out the week and take us into the weekend.