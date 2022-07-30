It is a very busy weekend for Indianapolis with several outdoor events happening. The Indiana State Fair is underway, and it is Brickyard weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!

The weather looks awesome both days as high pressure settles over the Great Lakes. The humidity levels are low with dew points staying below the 60° mark! Highs will reach into the lower to mid-80s.

A weak wave is going to pass over the Kentucky and Tennessee tonight. It will bring additional clouds to the area with skies turning mostly cloudy late in the evening.

There is a weak shower chance over southern Indiana during the predawn hours on Sunday. Locations near Bloomington, Bloomfield and Seymour may see a couple showers from it. However, most of the area, including Indianapolis, will remain dry overnight as lows fall into the lower 60s.

A cold front is going to trigger storm chances on Monday. A couple strong storms could fire up ahead of the boundary Monday afternoon. The primary threat will be gusty winds and potentially hail with the thunderstorm activity. Temperatures will quickly heat up midweek with 90s returning to central Indiana.