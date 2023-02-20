Skies are clearing this Monday morning as a weak cold front pushes away from the area. The cold front brought the cloud cover to central Indiana last night. Skies will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy today as temperatures rise back into the mid-50s for the afternoon!

Another cold front is going to slide over the state overnight. The secondary front will bring mostly cloudy skies, a few sprinkles, and a wind shift by tomorrow morning. The wind speeds will pick up too, which will channel in cooler air central Indiana for Tuesday. Highs tomorrow will trend cooler and reach the upper 40s.

A complex storm system arrives midweek and it will impact several states in the US. There are already winter storm watches and warnings in effect out west. The Ohio Valley is going to be situated on the milder side of the system, which means central Indiana will see periods of heavy rain and at times thunderstorm activity. The best chance for rain moves in on Wednesday along the warm front.

Temperatures will jump into the mid-60s and potentially near-record levels on Thursday. The record high for Indianapolis on February 23 is 71° set back in 2000. Highs that afternoon may peak near the 70° mark! Temperatures will sharply drop shortly after seeing the near-record warmth. Central Indiana will drop back into the upper 30s by the end of the week.