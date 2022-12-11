INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures fluctuated very little over this past week as gray skies kept a stronghold on the region. We’ll preview what changes you can expect over the week ahead.

Mostly cloudy & mild early week

Temperatures will not move much to begin the work week as our weather pattern remains stagnant. Monday will begin mild with overnight lows in the upper 30s and a high near average in the low 40s. Overcast conditions will persist through the first half of the day, but a few peeks of sun may emerge in the afternoon – something we haven’t seen in nearly a week.

Tuesday will become windy as a storm system begins to approach from the west. It will begin to warm us up a little bit with highs reaching the upper 40s. Wind gusts will be in the 25-30mph range during the afternoon. The sky will remain mostly cloudy with some filtered sun at times. Showers and downpours will be possible by the late evening.

Storm system brings changes midweek

Wednesday will be a rainy day from the onset as overnight showers & downpours continue into the morning. It will remain a mild and windy one as highs trek into the low 50s. Rain will become less persistent in the afternoon, but the day as a whole will be gray and wet. Peak wind gusts will be in the 30-35mph range. Total precip between 0.25-0.75″ is expected to be widespread.

Thursday will begin gray with showers exiting in the early morning. The day should remain mild even with mostly cloudy conditions. There may be a time that we become mostly sunny as drier air filters in, but this would be brief.

Friday and the weekend we will return to colder weather with highs in the 30s. Some flurries, sleet, or drizzle is expected during the day too. Overcast conditions will make their return on Friday as well.