A pullback in warmth, but dry stretch rolls on

The passage of a cold front overnight is bringing a change-up in our temperatures for today, as the wind direction has switched back to the north.

We are replacing one stable air mass with another stable air mass but from a different region. This second air mass is cooler but more sunshine is anticipated, along with additional dry conditions!

More seasonal air will continue into the weekend, as sunshine holds! By Sunday, winds will begin to return from the southeast and another warming trend will get underway to begin our second week of March.

Next rain chance will not arrive until Wednesday night!