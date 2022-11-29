Expect a dry, mild start out the door this morning, as temperatures hover in the lower 40s to begin our day. All will remain calm for most of the day, as some sunshine builds in and warmth climbs on breezy, southeasterly winds. Expect gusts up to 35 mph through the day with highs reaching the lower 60s.

This evening, clouds will thicken, as winds increase after dark. Scattered showers begin to build in before the main line along the cold front. The front is expected between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. in downtown with heavier rain and storms. Some storms could be strong, if not, severe in spots with gusts nearing 60 mph. A few storms will need to be watched before exiting well before sunrise Wednesday. Rainfall potential will range between .25″ to .50″ for central Indiana.

Tomorrow brings a sharp contrast in temperatures…the combination of colder air pouring in and blustery conditions will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s most of the day, as sunshine returns to the area.