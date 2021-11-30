A quick break in the warm up: clouds & showers impact Wednesday

The return of sun was welcomed warmly across Central Indiana, which saw high temperatures return to above average levels. It was our warmest since Thanksgiving day with highs in the low 50s across the area. The Indy airport reached 52 degrees this afternoon under the mostly sunny sky. Quick cooling will come this evening as our sky remains mostly clear and wind begins to die down.

The next change in our weather will actually come prior to sunrise. An area of clouds to our west will drift into our area and even develop further overnight. It will be a mostly cloudy if not overcast start to our Wednesday with the chance for showers picking up in the mid morning. Rainfall will be off & on through the early afternoon, but should remain fairly light. Total precip is expected to remain below 0.25″. We will be able to climb into the upper 40s after rain subsides in the middle to late afternoon, but if we want to reach 50 we’ll need some sun. The best chance at any clearing will come in Western Indiana later in the day.

Clearing will occur overnight for locations that do not experience any breaks during the day and this will set us up for a sunny start to Thursday. Thursday will also be a breezier day with a southwesterly wind helping to warm us up. High temps are expected to climb around 15 degrees above average, perhaps breaking 60 in some spots, including downtown! This mild and sunnier weather will carry into Friday as well with temps returning to at least the mid 50s.

Enjoy the warm and quieter weather because more activity among cooler conditions can be expected late in the weekend and into next week.