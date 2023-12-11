It was a chilly open to the work week, but the sunshine sure helped, milder weather will be the rule for now

Sunshine is at a premium this time of year as December is the cloudiest month annually. This December has produced only 17% possible sunshine, 39% is normal. Clear and cold tonight under these clear skies along with a seasonal chill. Expect with a heavy frost to greet you out the door early Tuesday.

The forecast is for more sunshine returning Tuesday with warming to near 50-degrees.

Just two weeks until Christmas and the prospects of a white Christmas or even any appreciable rain and snow are looking very bleak. The polar branch of the jet stream remains absent and will for the foreseeable future. The cold has already been noticeably lacking, this season has only produced 11 nights below 20°. This is the FEWEST number to-date in 92 years (1931). The Majority of the days over the next two weeks are still expected to average above normal along with a high probability of below normal precipitation.