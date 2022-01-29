A quiet end to the weekend, but a messy storm threatens midweek

Our weekend weather has been cold, but overall quiet with a mix of sun & clouds on this Saturday. Temperatures only made it into the mid 20s after a morning low of 3 degrees! Luckily, low temps will stay in check on Sunday morning with a southerly wind emerging.

Sunday will be an all around quiet weather day with a mix of sun and clouds. A weak low pressure system will drop in on us, but the air will be too dry for any precipitation. Temperatures should be able to climb back into the low 30s, but will be held below average with the wind becoming northerly once more. Another quiet and cold night will follow with lows in the teens.

Monday and Tuesday will then feature more warming ahead of a complex weather system. Highs should be above average on both days with a southerly wind resulting from an area of low pressure in Southern Canada. At the same time, a second low pressure system will be developing in the Gulf. To our northwest, a strong high pressure system will begin to move in as well.

Wednesday and Thursday have the potential to be very messy weather-wise as the Gulf low pressure system lifts north into the Lower Mississippi River Valley. This will bring a ton of precipitation to our portion of the Midwest. The high pressure system moving in will provide cold air, which will turn some of this into a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and ice. The exact blend of rain and wintry precip is too uncertain to determine at this time, but it will be important to remain aware with the potential for a significant winter storm on the horizon.