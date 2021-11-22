A quiet start to holiday travel weather

Our coldest air of the season was overhead today as temperatures failed to climb above 37 in Indianapolis. It was especially impressive given the day was almost completely sunny! This was the first time Indy has both stayed in the 30s without any precip being recorded. Temperatures are expected to drop off quickly overnight with dry in abundance and cloud cover remaining scarce.

Tuesday morning appears likely to be the coldest of the season with lows getting down to the lower 20s and even upper teens in some spots! This comes has high pressure slides eastward overhead overnight. With the high in close proximity tomorrow should remain dry and sunny to kick things off. Wind will also be lighter as a result. Warming will occur quickly in the morning and then steadily in the afternoon as a southerly wind increases. Expect highs to reach the lower 40s among a crystal clear sky. A nice way to bounce back from a cold Monday for sure, though warming will not stop there.

Wednesday, the most critical travel day of the season, may also be the nicest day of week! It will begin partly cloudy though clouds will slowly build as we progress through the day. Wind will also pick up as southerly flow remains strong and mild. Expect a breezier afternoon with highs reaching the low 50s.

Unfortunately for us, Turkey Day will not extend the streak of nice and comfortable weather. In fact, rain is expected to impact a portion of the morning. Marginal clearing may begin by the early afternoon, but this will come with breezier weather and colder air. Highs will reach the mid 40s, but will be dropping with the breezy afternoon weather.