A real summer feel, 80s in October

SURGING TEMPERATURS

What a jump! Wednesday afternoon temperatures have surged to nearly 90-degrees in some locations just two and half days after lows in the twenties.

For the eight straight year we topped 80-degrees in Indianapolis, the last time without one in 2012. Last year we not only reached 80° but set the all-time high of 92° on the first and second.

Wednesday’s high of 84° ties for the 8th warmest for the date – the record is 90° set in 2007 – and is the normal high for August 27th. Just before 4 pm, Terre Haute, Bloomington and downstate Sullivan had reached 88°.

COLD FRONT PASSED

The winds shifted just before 3 pm and marked the passage of a cold front. This front isn’t your typical autumn front, it passed with no rain, no clouds and only a seasonal chill coming behind it. The rest of the evening will remain clear but the cooler air will be felt later tonight. By daybreak Thursday, many locations that were in the mid-80s will fall nearly 40-degees by sunrise. Outlying areas start in the low to mid40s Thursday morning.

STILL SUNNY

We desperately need the rain but the sunshine looks and feels good! October is nearing normal sunshine production and if this keeps up it will be the sunniest month for 2020. Wednesday was deemed 100% sunny in Indianapolis, only the fourth day all year completely clear. The previous three were September 14th, March 7th and February 21st.

There is plenty of sun still to come this week.

50 DAYS AND STILL GOING

The drought conditions are to persist and a new update from the U.S. Drought Monitor is coming Thursday. There is no doubt that moderate drought conditions will expand but it could be possible some locations are deemed “severe drought” we will update.

Regardless, we have only had .12″ of rainfall in the past 50 days. In the span since August 19th we should have received more than 5″ of rainfall. Checking weather records, this is the least amount of rainfall for this long. The longest stretch without any rainfall was 39 days in 1963.

Rain chances are still on hold and still look slim this weekend as the remnants of hurricane “DELTA” track south of the state. Showers next Tuesday still look to be the “best” threat of rainfall over the next week.