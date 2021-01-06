A record event; On this date in 2014 the Polar Vortex hit central Indiana after a whopping snow storm

A recap of the storm from my post seven years ago. It is interesting to look back at this storm and how that was the last real winter we’ve had in central Indiana. Despite a terribly cold open to 2018, each of the following six winters have averaged above normal temperatures and below normal snowfall.

From the studios of Fox59 January 2014. Note, we were not yet CBS4. That changed in January of 2015

Record snow and cold, 3rd snowiest start to a winter on record (Dated January 6th 2014)

At 6 pm Monday the official temperature was still well below zero and the 16th straight hour in the deep freeze – below zero. With a temperature of -12° the strong winds were still producing extremely dangers wind chill values of -40° in the city. Brutal cold and cold that hasn’t been felt here in since 2009.

During the afternoon hours on Monday the thermometer was already at record levels. There have only been 2 times on record that the day time temperature failed to reach -8°, January 5th 1884 (-8°) and more recent -11° January 20th 1985. The official high Monday came at midnight of 5°.

The forecast low of -19° by early Tuesday morning will be cold enough to break the record for the date and coldest here since 1994. The record Tuesday of -17° was set in 1970.

RECORD SNOW

The final snow total for the city topped 12” (officially 12.3”) after a record breaking snowfall for the day of 11.4”, we added an additional .9” early Monday morning. The single day snowfall record was the snowiest for the date, the month of January (shattering the 2 previous records of 10.3” set in 1965,1978). The all-time record snowiest day came 108 years ago march 19th, 1906 with 12.1” The epicenter of this snow storm appears to be north near Howard/Tipton and Miami counties where snowfall over 15” were reported.

SNOW STATS:

There have been 27.3” of snow so far this season – the 3rd snowiest open to a season on record and snowiest start in 18 years. The snowiest 28.0” 1974 with #2 27.4” 1996.