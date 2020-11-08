A record setting Sunday; more records could fall

It’s a record setting day! Indianapolis hit 79° on Sunday while several other communities even broke into the 80s. The previous record for Indianapolis on this date was “only” 76° set in 1999. 70-degree warmth is rare in November. On average, we only see 2 of them in the month. However, before 2020, it had been three years since we made it into the 70s. Even rarer… 80-degree warmth. Indianapolis JUST missed the mark on Sunday. There has only been one time on record that Indianapolis has hit 80-degrees and that was back in 1950 when the first of the month his 81°!

We’re not done yet! The warmth continues for the next couple days. Both Monday and Tuesday we will be rivaling record high temperatures as the thermometer rises back into the mid and upper 70s both days. This temperatures are around 20-degrees above average for this time of year.

Changes come Tuesday night with a system that is set to bring colder air and showers to central Indiana. By Wednesday temperatures will be dropping from the mid and upper 60s early in the morning, to the low 50s by the afternoon.