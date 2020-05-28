A refreshing change heading our way

Are you ready for a change? It’s coming! We’re about to break the streak of 80-degree warmth, muggy air and daily storm chances. It all starts Friday with the passage of a cold front. Before it gets here, we’ll have a few more showers and thunderstorms to deal with. The wetter part of this Thursday, just like Wednesday, actually turned out to be during the morning hours. Those showers lifted north, the sun came out and temperatures are back up. This will lead to the potential development for widely scattered showers and storms this evening, although, most of us stay dry.

A slow moving cold front is off to our west and it’s this feature that will bring us a refreshing change.

The dew point temperature, which has been giving us more of a tropical feel these past several days, is set to take a drop. Typically, a dew point temperature above 60° starts to get uncomfortable. We’ve been well above that all week long, with some locations nearing a more oppressive feeling, 70° dew point. The front swings through early in the day on Friday, bringing us rain early in the day and a dry, very comfortable evening. Moisture moves out, brilliant sunshine returns and northwesterly winds will drop temperatures down to the 70s for the weekend.

Enjoy the brief cooldown. June opens on Monday and by Monday night, a new warm front lifts north, sending temperatures surging back to the mid 80s by next week. Most of the nation is projected to see temperatures rise above average as we start off a new month.