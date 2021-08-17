A return to seasonal levels with a touch more humidity

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Skies are mainly clear to start the day but patchy fog is around in some spots for the morning rush hour. Nothing too thick but a few brake checks could be underway on your way to work. Expect a milder start, as dew points have risen a touch in the overnight. Overall, a quiet start, for most, and another great morning for Colts camp!

During the afternoon, much like Monday, a few pop-up showers and isolated storms will dot the state with limited coverage to under 30% for the state. One or two of these storms could produce general lightning and a heavier downpour. Most will fade around sunset and we will repeat this process again on Wednesday, as seasonal levels return, along with a higher humidity/dew point. Summer’s heat is slowly building back in…

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Crime Mapping

More Crime Mapping

Most Popular

Latest News

More News