A return to seasonal levels with a touch more humidity

Skies are mainly clear to start the day but patchy fog is around in some spots for the morning rush hour. Nothing too thick but a few brake checks could be underway on your way to work. Expect a milder start, as dew points have risen a touch in the overnight. Overall, a quiet start, for most, and another great morning for Colts camp!

During the afternoon, much like Monday, a few pop-up showers and isolated storms will dot the state with limited coverage to under 30% for the state. One or two of these storms could produce general lightning and a heavier downpour. Most will fade around sunset and we will repeat this process again on Wednesday, as seasonal levels return, along with a higher humidity/dew point. Summer’s heat is slowly building back in…