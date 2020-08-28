A September-like feel for the final weekend of August

HIGHLY HUMID

The tropical air has had a hold on central Indiana all week long and it is not done just yet. Late Friday afternoon the dew point, the measure of moisture in the atmosphere was as high as it ever gets in the summer months here – in the middle 70s. This is the type of air you would normally find in south Florida. When combined with very warm temperatures, it feels more like the mid to upper 90s. The heat index – how it feels on the body, is high but it will take a dive this weekend.

Friday rainfall was selective and with all that humid air, some locally heavy totals were reported. The rain Friday was very selective with the biggest batch moving up around 1 pm. While the airport received only a trace of rainfall it poured on the east-side. The thunderstorms produced two-thirds of an inch in Geist and over 3″ in Cicero!

Scattered showers along with a few thunderstorms are still a threat early this evening but in very minimal and isolated fashion.

The remnants of what was hurricane Laura remains well south of our area while a cold front is marching southeast from the upper Midwest. The rest of the evening will be mainly rain-free but there will be an uptick to possible downpours and even a thunderstorms in the predawn hours Saturday. That’s when an approaching cold front will be arriving. No severe storms are expected and the rainfall coverage may only reach 20-30% and it will be long gone well before sunrise!

Behind this front a refreshing northwest wind will blow as drier, more comfortable air settles in for the weekend. With lowered humidity comes lowered temperatures! Get ready to enjoy waking up to temperatures in the fifties early Sunday and Monday morning. A very mild close to the month of August.