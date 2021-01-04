A slight warmup to start the week

After snow showers fell across central Indiana early Sunday morning, the weekend is finishing quiet and dry. Snow accumulations from this morning were focused in our western and northern counties where surface temperatures were cooler and overall snowfall was heavier. Many locations saw more than an inch of snow, with Lafayette reporting a 3.0″ snowfall Sunday morning. Meanwhile, areas farther south, including Indianapolis, saw a wintry mix and snow showers, but all frozen precipitation melted on contact.

We’ll be mostly cloudy and cool the rest of the evening with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. There is already some clearing to our west Sunday evening, therefore, we will start to see a few breaks in the clouds tonight. However, skies will stay on the mostly cloudy side overnight, helping keep temperatures from cooling off as quickly. Expect temperatures to start in the mid and upper 20s early Monday morning. Patchy fog will be possible as well. Especially those locations in our northern counties that have the snow cover on the ground and could see a little bit of clearing.

The week ahead looks to be rather quiet. A couple disturbances will bring us small chances for precipitation, but no major system will be bringing us significant swings in temperatures or widespread rain/snowfall. The next time we could see any wet weather will come late Monday night/Tuesday morning when a weak wave moves through, triggering some isolated to very widely scattered pockets of a wintry mix/flurries. Milder temperatures work in Monday afternoon as more sunshine starts to mix into the state and southerly winds drive temperatures into the low 40s. However, there will be quite a few rather cloudy days this week as well as temperatures, for the most part, stay just slightly above the seasonal average (mid 30s).