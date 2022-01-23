A snowy Sunday morning

Snow showers have been traveling over central Indiana this morning. The steadiest snowfall set up north/ northeast of downtown Indianapolis. A coating of snow quickly accumulated during daybreak and created dicey conditions. The peak intensity did occur in Indianapolis between 8 AM and 9 AM. Snow fall totals near Indianapolis will likely remain within the inch mark from this system.

The heavier bands have shifted south/southeast of Indy. Once this band moves out of central Indiana this morning, the snow rates will become much lighter. Snow showers will linger until the lunch hour with flurries in the mix this afternoon. Some drifting is possible with wind gusts near 25 MPH.

Another wave of light snow moves into the area on Monday. Snowfall totals will be light and likely stay below an inch over north-central Indiana. The scattered snow showers mean slick conditions may linger into Monday morning and afternoon. Highs will climb near 37° Monday afternoon.