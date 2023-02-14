INDIANAPOLIS – An active 60 hours of weather lies ahead for Central Indiana with temperature swings, wind, sun, and storms on the horizon.

Rain & high winds take us into Wednesday

A wind advisory is in effect across much of Central Indiana Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Peak wind gusts are expected to be in the 40-45mph range.

Rain will be a factor during your Tuesday evening as well. Light showers will give way to a few hours of steady rain beginning shortly after dark. Clearing will come quickly however, and we should once again be looking at a starry sky hours ahead of sunrise.

A brief stint of sunny & mild weather

We’ll wake up to what may be a crystal clear sky to kickoff Wednesday. Dry air will be pulled across the region by Tuesday night’s storm system and it will stick around through the entire day. With the sunny sky and morning low around 50 degrees, much of the region should manage to reach the low 60s! However, a colder flow of air will prevent us from warming any further, and highs may fall just short of the 60 mark in our northwestern counties. Still, wind will be lightening through the day, and it will be a great one to enjoy outdoors.

Storms and a sharp temperature shift

Despite a beautiful Wednesday, Thursday will be anything but. Another storm system originating in the southwest will move through the state during the day. A warm front will lift temps into the low 60s once again, even with an overcast sky. Downpours are expected at times during the morning and isolated strong to severe storms will become possible by the afternoon. Damaging wind will be a concern thanks to a powerful mid-level jet, despite marginal instability. A cold front will then wash out any lingering warmth in the late afternoon and we may even be down to the low 30s before midnight!