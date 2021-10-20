A substantial cool down takes us into Thursday

Today will go down as one of the warmer ones in this stretch of mild weather with highs in the 70s across the state. Many locations reached the mid 70s although downtown Indy has been held a couple degrees cooler. It was another day with the combination of dry air, sunshine and a southerly flow of air that made for such a beautiful late October day.

Bigger change is coming in our weather overnight and through Thursday as a front makes its way across the state. Clouds will begin to increase this evening as the front approaches us from the west. Isolated showers will be in the broad area by the late evening and will increase in coverage as we head into tomorrow morning. The greatest chance for rain will be from 4am-10am before rain exits and clouds clear out too.

The late morning and majority will be bright and sunny, but also breezy with wind gusts reaching 25 mph. Clouds will begin to return late in the afternoon as low pressure responsible for this cool down pull some moisture in on the backside. This will set us up for a cloudier night with cooler weather continuing to drain into the region.

Temperatures will be as cool as the upper 50s come Friday. In fact the last time we had a high as cool as our forecast of 57, it was Mother’s Day, May 9th! Cooler weather is expected this weekend too with highs staying in the lower 60s.