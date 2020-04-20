A sunny open to the week; light showers return tonight

Good Monday morning! Skies are mostly clear around central Indiana and temperatures are chilly. Some cities and towns in our northern counties have dropped into the mid-30s.

The clear and calm conditions with cool temperatures may result in areas of patchy frost early in the day. We will have a bright and beautiful sunrise across the area.

You can expect plenty of sunshine today and mild weather as we head into the afternoon hours. Highs will reach into the lower to mid-60s, which is close to the average in late April. You will have a chance to get outside to hang out with family or finish any yard work around the house! More clouds will move into the state this evening as showers approach the area.

A cold front is going to pass over the Midwest overnight and bring light showers. The rain tonight is going to be widely scattered with totals likely staying below a tenth of an inch. At the times we do not have rain, skies will be mainly cloudy and temperatures will drop into the mid-40s.

Wind will shift out of the northwest by tomorrow behind the boundary and cooler air is going to channel into the state! As a result, temperatures are going to be nearly 10 degrees lower compared to Monday’s high. A lingering shower is possible early Tuesday morning. However, tomorrow looks mostly dry with plenty of sunshine once again. Rain chance rise again Wednesday night.