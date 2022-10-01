Expect another dry and comfortable day for central Indiana! We’re kicking-off the new month with sunny skies and seasonal highs in the lower 70s. Based on Indiana’s climatology, the average high will fall from 72° to 59° by October 31. Indianapolis will also lose more than an hour of sunlight over the next four weeks.

High pressure is still in control of the dry weather pattern. Mornings will remain cool, and afternoons will turn warm in the days ahead. Both days this weekend will bring highs in the lower 70s and mostly sunny skies.

The Colts have a home game tomorrow against the Tennessee Titans. The weather looks great for game day and ideal for the roof to be open at Lucas Oil Stadium!

Ian is a post-tropical cyclone as of Saturday morning and has weakened rapidly after making second landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. Showers and storms will pose a flooding threat along the East Coast as the remnants from Ian travel northeast this weekend.

Our next round of rainfall is going to hold off until Thursday with an approaching cold front. Once the boundary slides over the state, temperatures decline with highs back into the upper 50s by next weekend.