Sunshine will be plentiful this weekend and despite some chilly mornings, a warming trend will get underway

BRING ON THE SUN

January ended as the cloudiest January in over twenty years, so we will take in every bit of sunshine we can get. The sun emerged late day Friday!

That’s February sun going to work late day Friday, and sunshine this time of the year is more than two times stronger than the sun in late December. When the sun comes out this time of the year and going forward it makes a difference. Skies brightened from north to south Friday aiding temperatures to move up above 40-degrees late day in central and north-central Indiana. Clouds are departing late Friday but still limited temperatures down state.

There are FROSTY starts are coming this weekend. Under clear skies and with calm conditions, each morning will be cold, dipping into the lower 20s Saturday and Sunday. However, sunny skies overhead will aid in warming, especially on Sunday when temps return to the 50s.

A SUPER SUNNY weekend. Full sunshine overhead Saturday and Sunday. Next real rain chance Valentines Day but larger and more impactful system coming in again next Thursday.

The larger system late next week has the potential to surge temperatures again into the 60s starting Wednesday and early Thursday. At this distance we are positioned on the warm side of the storm given the current forecast track. That is also a favored position for heavier rainfall totals and even the threat of gusty thunderstorms. Once the storm departs, much colder air pours into the state. Winter is still officially here but may be back of mind with the milder stretch ahead,