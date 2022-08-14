INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time since early June, Indianapolis has recorded three consecutive days below 80 degrees. This cooler weather trend will not be one to fade quickly and it will feel more like September through the start of the work week.

Slow drying on Monday

15 of the last 22 days (including Sunday) have featured some level of rainfall in Indianapolis & much of Central Indiana. Monday will be the start of a turnaround in this trend, though an instant change is not expected. Much of the morning will be cloudy with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Warming will continue in the afternoon once the sun begins to break through, but we expect to fall just short of 80. Slow improvement will continue overnight.

Comfortable warmth this week

The aforementioned improvement will primarily come in the form of sunnier weather as we work deeper into the new week. A partly cloudy sky is expected on Tuesday, though a persistent northerly flow will keep us on the cooler side. Highs should end up around 80.

Wednesday through Friday will be abundantly sunny days with highs steadily rising back to seasonable levels. We’ll enjoy comfortable dry weather thanks to the northerly wind, though this will begin to fade as we head into Thursday. As a whole, you will not find a bad time to head outdoors on any of these days.