A throwback to summertime weather this Sunday

Despite the return of more mild weather conditions, Mother Nature is not done with summertime yet! Today has made it four consecutive days no warmer than the low 80’s in Indianapolis, but this mark may be overcome even before lunchtime tomorrow!

A ridge across the Central US will begin to shift east as we begin the early morning on Sunday. This will bring a wave of heat into the Midwest and set us up for what will likely be the warmest day since last month. As the ridge builds into the area, strong southwesterly flow will aid in the warm up. It will be a windier day for sure, but that will be a nice complement to the summer heat. It will also help keep humidity in check with drier air mixing in from aloft.

The day will feature plenty of sunlight with just a few clouds drifting across the sky throughout the day. If it weren’t for the lower sun angle and lesser amount of daylight, this would be a great candidate for a high in the mid 90’s. Considering those factors however, our highs are more likely to top off in the 90-92 range, still a good 10-12 degrees above average.

Heat will stick around as we head into the work week too with more noticeable humidity on Monday and Tuesday. Change will eventually come in the middle of the week as a front comes through and that will increase our storm chances on Wednesday and Thursday.