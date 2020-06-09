A tornado threat today, as remnants of Cristobal brushes the state!

Expect a great start this morning, under milder and muggier conditions, as dry weather holds across the state! A cloudier, windier day will be getting underway, as temperatures return to the middle and upper 80’s by this afternoon.

A storm threat begins as early as 1:00 pm today! First, across the southwestern part of the state and increasing in coverage through the late afternoon/early evening. As remnants of Cristobal brush the state, some storms could begin to rotate, creating a limited tornado threat. Also, hail, strong gusts and torrential downpours will be in play too! Usually in this type of setup, any tornado development will remain on the low side of intensity, with most ranging from EF0 to EF1 on the scale with brief touchdowns. Interesting day ahead, so be sure to check in often and download our free “Weather Authority” app for warnings on the go!

Another round of severe weather will be possible tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon, along a passing cold front. More strong wind gusts could create potential damage through the early evening. Cooler weather to follow to end the workweek and for the upcoming weekend!