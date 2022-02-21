Monday has become the warmest day of the year in Indianapolis with a high of 62°! The previous high was set all the way back on New Year’s Day when the city reached 61°. This warmth was achieved thanks to a healthy southerly flow and sunshine through the first part of the day. Clouds are gathering this evening however, and will precede our next storm system which moves in overnight.

Rain will begin to fall after midnight ahead of an approaching low. There may be a few rumbles of thunder embedded in a few downpours prior to the morning. Temperatures will stay in the mid 50s overnight. The rain will not let up by daybreak and will actually continue through most of the day. Even with the rain, temperatures should manage to reach the low 60s thanks to a strong southerly wind. Major changes will come in the evening as the rain moves out however. A sharp cold front will pass through and plummet temperatures as much as 40 degrees overnight.

Wednesday will be a quieter day as high pressure forces dry air back into the region. It will also be a cold one with the return of Canadian air behind the front. It may be breezy at times in the afternoon, which will certainly ad a chill to the air.

Thursday is the next day that will need to be monitored as a messy winter storm system approaches… once again. With temps near freezing, the possibility for rain, ice, and snow is legitimate. A band of moderate snow accumulation is expected somewhere in Central or Northern Indiana, but the finer details are still uncertain. Regardless, plan for travel delays, particularly in the afternoon and evening.

We dry out and quiet down for real on Friday. Cold weather hangs on through the weekend too.