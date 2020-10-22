A warm late October day: How rare is 80-degrees this late in the year?

RARE LATE OCTOBER WARMTH

The chill is gone! After a foggy start Thursday warmed to early September levels and topped 80-degrees in most locations under mostly sunny skies. The preliminary high of 81-degrees in Indianapolis was 18-degrees above normal and the normal high for September 9th.

From fog to sunshine and 85-degrees Thursday at Lake Monroe

It wasn’t a record setting high for the date but after checking weather records we found some interesting statistics. This is rare air for late October. It is the warmest afternoon this late in an October in five years and only the 17th time the temperature reached 80° or warmer this late in the year.

For the date, the record is 85-degrees set in 1946 but only the 7th time this date has reached 80° or higher.

We average no 80-degree days from October 22nd to the end of the year. The latest 80° day high came November 1st, 1950 with a record temperature for the date of 81°