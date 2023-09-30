INDIANAPOLIS — Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes is forecasting a warm and sunny start to October when it comes to the weather in central Indiana, with an 80-degree streak underway.

While the start of the spooky season may be hot, Brian predicts that the coolest time of the season will be coming soon. Here is his full upcoming forecast:

Saturday night

Clear and comfortable with some patchy fog outlying

LOW 59

Sunday/October begins

Sunny and warm. Comfortably low humidity

HIGH 83

Monday

Sunny and warmer

HIGH 85

Tuesday

Sunny and unseasonably warm

HIGH 86

Wednesday

Partly cloudy unseasonably warm

HIGH 88

Thursday

Scattered shower along with a chance of t-storms PM. Not as warm

HIGH 81

Friday

Showers early with decreasing clouds, breezy and MUCH COOLER

HIGH 66

Saturday

Sunny and cool

HIGH 65