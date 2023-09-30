INDIANAPOLIS — Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes is forecasting a warm and sunny start to October when it comes to the weather in central Indiana, with an 80-degree streak underway.
While the start of the spooky season may be hot, Brian predicts that the coolest time of the season will be coming soon. Here is his full upcoming forecast:
Saturday night
Clear and comfortable with some patchy fog outlying
LOW 59
Sunday/October begins
Sunny and warm. Comfortably low humidity
HIGH 83
Monday
Sunny and warmer
HIGH 85
Tuesday
Sunny and unseasonably warm
HIGH 86
Wednesday
Partly cloudy unseasonably warm
HIGH 88
Thursday
Scattered shower along with a chance of t-storms PM. Not as warm
HIGH 81
Friday
Showers early with decreasing clouds, breezy and MUCH COOLER
HIGH 66
Saturday
Sunny and cool
HIGH 65