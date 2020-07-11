A warm weekend with rain chances; new heat wave next week

After a long stretch of 90-degree heat, we are finishing off the work week with a slight cool-down. Indianapolis spent 7 consecutive days at 90° or above. 8 of the first 9 days reached the 90-degree threshold.

A cold front moved through Friday morning and afternoon. It triggered a few showers and thunderstorms but many stayed completely dry. Overall, this was not a big rain maker.

The cold front slid off the east while breezy northwesterly winds have been bringing some relief. Winds at times were gusting around 30 mph, but those winds ease late tonight.

Saturday will be a warmer day with lots of sunshine early and highs rising into the upper 80s. Clouds build in during the afternoon and rain/thunderstorm chances return by the evening.

Scattered showers will continue off and on Sunday morning through the afternoon, before they diminish Sunday evening. With the rain and clouds around early on Sunday, temperatures will struggle to rise to the low 80s.

A new heat wave sets up next week as the high pressure “hot dome” that is retreating to the southwestern U.S., expands back across the States. The hottest temperatures of the year will be possible by late next week.