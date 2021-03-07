A warmer but also wetter week ahead

Our beautiful weekend is coming to a close. Temperatures on Sunday afternoon peaked in the upper 40s and lower 50s across central Indiana. Sunday evening will be dry and cool. This is still pleasant for early March. Winds that have shifted out of the southwest will keep temperatures from dropping as quickly tonight.

While temperatures won’t be quite as cold tonight, kids at the bus stop Monday morning will still need the coat with them. Temperatures will start out in the mid 30s tomorrow morning.

Those southwesterly winds will really do a number on our temperatures these next few days. By Monday afternoon highs will rise into the low 60s. There will still be plenty of sunshine around and winds will be gusty at times, around 25 mph. While this mid-April-like warmth is something to be excited about, these conditions, along with low humidity, will also set the stage for an elevated fire risk on Monday. Open burning is discouraged and you should be careful with anything that causes a spark. The greatest concern for fire-risks will be from midday through early evening both Monday and Tuesday.

The warmth carries on through most of this week but it also comes with rain chances. Tuesday will have less sunshine as clouds start to thicken ahead of our next storm system. Widely scattered showers will develop by Wednesday afternoon but Thursday is really our next best chance for some heavy rainfall. Thursday will be the wettest day of the week and even includes the chance for a few thunderstorms during the afternoon, as a cold front slides through the state.

Rain chances linger into the weekend as temperatures take a cooler turn. Looking ahead, the 8 to 14 day outlook is sending strong signals that the cooler air will spill over into the following week as the probability for below average temperatures is favored to return. Stay tuned!