A warming trend and an active weather pattern this week

We’re officially into the spring season and the first weekend of it really didn’t feel spring-like at all. From overcast skies and temperatures in the 30s on Saturday to overcast skies, temperatures in the 30s Sunday with SNOW! Many of us actually had a variety of precipitation that bounced around from rain, sleet and snow during the afternoon. Minor accumulations have built up on elevated surfaces in our northern. Anything left on the ground will be gone Monday as temperatures rise into the upper 40s.

It will be a cool start to Monday but temperatures won’t fall as far as they have the past couple mornings. We’ll start out the week with temperatures in the low to upper 30s. With temperatures closer to freezing in our northern and northwestern counties, a few slick spots are possible early Monday morning. However, no widespread issues are expected.

Rain departs early Monday morning and we’ll see dry conditions for the rest of the day. Winds shifting back out of the north-northwest will keep temperatures on the cool side as highs rise into the upper 40s and a few in the lower 50s.

Unsettled weather will be around much of the week with several chances for rain. A warming trend will progress the next several days with highs rising into the mid 60s by Thursday.