Temperatures over the past five days have been held below the 50 degree mark with persistent troughing through the Eastern US. Monday was actually our warmest in the past three days with a high of just 41 degrees; more than 15 below the average! This cool weather came even with a sunny sky. Changes will begin to take place overnight as clouds make their return.

If you’re hoping for a breakthrough in this pattern, you will need to get through Tuesday first. A few light snow showers or at least some flurries are expected through parts of the early morning. The sky will be hidden behind a field of gray clouds from start to finish, which will not allow us to warm up much. Despite the clouds however, we should manage to warm a little bit above Monday’s high and reach the mid 40s. In the evening a round of showers and downpours is possible before drying again after dark.

All eyes will be on a warm front as we head through Tuesday night. A significantly warmer air mass will move in prior to the start of Wednesday, so temperatures will actually increase overnight. This will come with a substantial wind, which will be sustained around 25 mph through the day. Despite a mostly cloudy sky, highs will soar into the mid 70s! Unfortunately, the warmth will not last as a cold front moves through after dark and storms rush across the state. Isolated damaging wind gusts will be possible within the strongest storms.

Thursday will be much colder and still windy. Temperatures will fall through the 50s and 40s during the day with lows eventually resting near freezing. Isolated showers and even some mixed precip is expected throughout the day as well. We’ll finally catch a break in the active weather on Friday, but it will remain cool.