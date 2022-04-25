Areas of rain and some thunder will greet you out-the-door this Monday morning, as a cold front moves across the state! Be sure to grab that umbrella, as rain will be with us off and on through mid-afternoon. Temperatures are cooling too and will hover in the 50s for most of the day, with west winds at 7-15 mph.

Rainfall should be exiting between 2-3 p.m., as clouds start to clear and bright sun will end our day. Nothing severe expected this morning but expect slow spots for the early rush hour!

Tonight, skies will be clearing and temperatures will be cooling off quickly! As winds ease, lows will likely drop into the upper 30s.

Tuesday brings a return to dry conditions but a much cooler air flow from the northwest. The winds will add to a chill but will also help to dry things out. After 80s this weekend, this is quite a shift in our pattern, as highs only reach the middle 50s.

The rest of the workweek looks fairly dry with only a limited shower chance for early Thursday. Any warming will be slow to come by with a return to more seasonal air by Friday. The weekend brings an evening shower on Saturday evening with greater chances on Sunday!