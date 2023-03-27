Areas of rain now falling to begin your Monday morning! Expect a wet start through the rush hour, while winds from the northwest add to the chilliness. Temperatures out-the-door are holding in the lower 40s and little warming expected through the day. Rain should ease through through the afternoon but clouds dominate most of the day.

Drier air will punch in tonight, and a few breaks in the clouds will allow temperatures to fall into the lower 30s by Tuesday morning.

More dry time returns on Tuesday, as clouds still remain heavy at times! A limited, weak shower chance is possible but not the dominant feature of the day and mainly late in the day. Highs again will struggle to reach 50°, as another day below average is expected.

Midweek should bring drier air and milder air building from Wednesday through Friday. Although a few fronts will near central Indiana, our next solid chance of rain and storms won’t arrive until late Thursday and into Friday. Friday looks to be the warmest day of the week, as highs reach the middle 60s.