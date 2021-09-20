A wet open to the workweek; cooler shift midweek

Areas of moderate rain falling to begin our Monday morning and will likely impact the morning rush hour in spots. Breaks in the rain will come for late morning and the afternoon as showers and storms become more widely scattered. Dew points will remain somewhat high today, keeping the mugginess and warmth around. Highs this afternoon should top off in the upper 70s, seasonal for mid-September.

This evening and overnight will remain mild and mainly dry with lows in the middle 60s.

Tuesday will bring another round of rain and storms, as a sharp cold front approaches the state! This front will bring gusty winds, heavier rainfall and lightning. Timing on the front passage between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. for downtown Indianapolis. This will usher in a cooler flow for midweek, as rain chances remain through Thursday and winds flow from the northwest, marking the coolest in awhile. An absolute taste of autumn!

Rainfall potential from 2″ to 4″ is expected from now through Thursday with only some local flooding expected! An active and unsettled week will keep things interesting daily!