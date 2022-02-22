Steady rain has returned for your Tuesday! This will make for a wet day across the state, as a FLOOD WATCH is now in effect. Rainfall totals will range between 1/2″ to 2″ locally, with the steadiest, heaviest falling from Indianapolis and points south. A few embedded storms will be in the mix too but the severe threat remains quite low, mainly lightning and thunder.

A sweeping cold front will arrive by the evening, ushering in colder air and clearing out the rain by 7 p.m. for downtown Indianapolis. As we dry out, lows will drop into the middle 20s, on breezy, northwest winds. Wind chills on Wednesday morning will be nearing the single digits.

Tomorrow brings some early sunshine and chillier air across the state with highs in the middle 30s. This will be the calm day before a winter storm emerges for Thursday and lasting into Friday morning.

This new storm will be on the way before Thursday mornings rush hour! The first wave will bring light, sticking snow by Thursday’s morning. This could create slick conditions with light snow on area roadways, as temperatures hover in the upper 20s. This round will push northeast, as a larger wave moves in by the afternoon and evening.

This second wave will bring rain, ice and snow! In the short term, temperatures will play the biggest role in what falls in your county! For now, the heaviest snowfall totals likely to fall north of Indianapolis with more of a mixing bowl for Indianapolis. Stay tuned, as updates will come tonight and tomorrow.