The opening two weeks of December have lacked snow and real cold air. For the first time in over a week the low temperature fell to the freezing mark. Temps are to rise again before a full blown pattern change takes hold later this week.

WINTER STORM AND SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK ALL IN ONE

East winds are strengthening here Tuesday and feeding the powerful storm that continues to intensify out west. Nearly a dozen states are under some form of winter advisory, including BLIZZARD warnings in six states.

Snow is falling heavily along with powerful gusts bringing wide-spread blizzard conditions out west. Peak wind GUST of 63mph was reported Rapid City, SD earlier with heavy snow falling.

In the storms warm sector, multiple TORNADO watches are in effect. An outbreak of tornadoes is possible tonight, some of which could be strong in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. May be ongoing into Wednesday morning along the Gulf Coast.

DRY TIME continues here for several more hours the rain will sweep into western Indiana late Tuesday night and arriving in Indianapolis closer to 12am. The rain surges to nearly 100% areal coverage after 3am Wednesday.

The rain from this storm system comes in two waves, the larger arriving later Wednesday evening. A t-storm could be in the mix leading to locally heavy amounts. Drenching downpours bring potential for rainfall totals over one-inch before ending early Thursday morning.

The long-advertised mid-December pattern overhaul begins later this week. After a mild Wednesday, temps to average well below normal this weekend. Cold pattern has staying power with a high probability of below normal temps for much of the Nation through the week of Christmas.