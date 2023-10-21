Good morning! It was a rather a chilly start to the weekend due to the mostly clear skies that formed overnight. Lows this morning fell to the lower 30s in a few locations, including Crawfordsville, Richmond and Marion. It may have been a cool morning, but temperatures are going to run nearly 10 degrees warmer compared to highs on Friday!

There is a storm system that is tracking over the Great Lakes today and it will bring two fronts to central Indiana. The first boundary is a warm front, which will bring additional cloud cover midday and above average highs this afternoon. Be prepared for breezy conditions too with wind gusts up to 30 to 35 MPH later today. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.

The second front is a cold front, and it will track over the state late in the evening. This boundary will not only bring a few clouds to the area overnight, but also northerly wind shift. The change in wind direction will make it feel much cooler heading into Sunday. Wind speeds will decline by tomorrow morning. At least skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

A ridge is going to set up over the Ohio Valley by Monday and Tuesday, which will contribute to a gradual warm-up this upcoming workweek. Central Indiana will have several opportunities to see 70s this week before another cool down before colder changes arrive at the end of the month!