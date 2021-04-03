We’re in for a windy warmup today! Temperatures Saturday morning are still on the chilly side but we are seeing big improvements from where we were Friday morning. The 24-hour temperature change has been running ~10° to 15° warmer today, compared to where temperatures were early Friday.

Winds will be shifting out of the southwest this afternoon and really picking up in speed. Gusts could approach 40 mph in some locations, especially within our northern counties. These gusty, warmer winds will drive temperatures into the low and mid 60s Saturday afternoon.

Easter Sunday is looking fantastic! High temperatures will top 70-degrees, making this the third straight Easter with mild temperatures and the 4th 70-degree Easter over the past six years.

The mild temperatures will stick around for several days as the warmest air of 2021, so far, is expected to arrive on Tuesday.