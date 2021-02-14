Winter storm to bring hazardous conditions to central Indiana

What COULD be the biggest winter storm in years for central Indiana is barreling down on the state. Winter Storm Warnings have been expanded to cover all of central Indiana. Most of us will have this warning go into effect at 7 p.m. Sunday. However, Grant, Blackford and Jay counties won’t see this warning go into effect until 10 p.m.

This is a lengthy storm system that will come in two parts. Therefore, the Winter Storm Warnings will remain in effect for all of central Indiana until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

At 5 p.m. Sunday, the onset of our first round of snow was moving through eastern Missouri, approaching the western boarder of Illinois. A few isolated to widely scattered snow showers will arrive Sunday evening. However, snow is not expected to be widespread until after midnight.

The first round of snow will at its heaviest point predawn Monday morning. That means a slick commute is very possible!

This first wave of snow will be the lighter of the two. Expect 1″ to 3″ of snowfall on the ground before snow eases late in the morning.

A lull is expected in snowfall from late Monday morning into early Monday afternoon. If you can, take this opportunity to clear your sidewalks and driveways. Heavier snow coming later in the day will only make this process more difficult.

Our second round sets up by mid afternoon. That means, once again, the commute will be heavily impacted. It’s this round that will create the biggest impact. It will produce the greatest amount of snow, for a longer period of time, at higher rates.

The heaviest snow from the second wave will likely occur between 4 p.m. and 12 a.m. (Tuesday). At times, snowfall rates will exceed 1″ per hour. Not only will this create slick spots, but it will also reduce visibility. In general, expect treacherous travel.

Stay home if you can!

In total, snowfall amounts over BOTH rounds are very favorable to rise in excess of 7″ for most locations. However, many areas could see 10″ or more, especially in our eastern and southeastern counties.

Keep in mind that a slight shift in the track could drastically change the heaviest axis of snow. Regardless, ALL of central Indiana is in for significant snowfall, and travel will be hazardous.

Stay tuned for more updates!