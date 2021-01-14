Above average for now; weather takes wintry turn this weekend

We will enjoy another day with above average temperatures and even some sunshine to open Thursday! However, there will be more clouds around today, especially as we head into the afternoon.

Cloud cover is going to build back into the area as a storm system nears the state. Several dry hours are expected before rain showers arrive after sunset this evening.

Highs will rebound into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon with a strong southerly breeze. Gusts may climb near 20 to 25 MPH at times this afternoon.

It may be breezy locally today, but we will NOT have nearly as strong of winds compared to the Plains states. The same storm system that will bring rain showers tonight and light snow showers this weekend will pack more of a punch in the upper Plains.

High Wind Warnings are in effect over the Dakotas, Nebraska and Kansas. Howling wind gusts up to 75 MPH are possible within the issued warning area.

The National Weather Service has also issued Blizzard Warnings for parts of Iowa, southern Minnesota and eastern South Dakota. The warning begins tonight and will last through Friday afternoon. Snow totals will range between 4” and 9” for the locations under the Blizzard Warning.

The main threats include heavy snow and the very strong winds associated with the potent system. Winds may gust near 60 mph with the winter storm, which will dangerously drop the visibility near zero.

White out conditions are expected tonight and tomorrow in the zone with the Blizzard Warning and travel will be difficult.

This system will weaken and even break apart as it moves into the Midwest. It will also become a “closed low”, which means it will “break off” from the main upper level wave pattern.

The system will begin to slow down and eventually hover over the Great Lakes. Because of the slow-moving system, light snow showers will linger in the forecast for the next few days.

A light rain-snow mix is going to be possible on Friday with light snow showers around both Saturday and Sunday. Light snow may accumulate around the area this weekend.

A coating of snow is certainly possible. Some spots could even see around an inch of snow and some roads could turn slick this weekend.

A more “winter-like” pattern sets up and lingers well into the next workweek. Highs will remain in the 30s much of next week, along with cloud cover and the chance for light snow.