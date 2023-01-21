INDIANAPOLIS – Two pieces of energy will converge on Indiana Sunday morning, which will lead to light accumulating snow across most of the state.

Sunday morning snowfall

A storm system originating in the Central US and another in the Gulf will both pass through Indiana on Sunday and lead to accumulating snow. Snowfall is expected to begin early Sunday morning between around 3-5am. Snowfall will generally remain light, but it will be steady at times across the state. The steadier snow will fall for several hours, beginning to wrap up in the late morning. A widespread 0.5-1.5″ of snow will fall across the state. That being said, there may be a couple narrow bands of moderate snowfall that would account for slightly higher amounts of up to 2-3″. Those bands are expected to line up across North Central Indiana and Southeastern Indiana.

Remainder of Sunday

Sunday afternoon will be a quieter day weather-wise. A few light snow showers are expected at times through the afternoon, but only very minor additional accumulation is expected. Snow from the morning will be wet thanks to a saturated atmosphere and mild temps. If you plan on clearing things off, you’ll need a shovel to push it aside. On the flip side, it will be great for snowballs… Temps will drop into the 20s overnight with little clearing expected into Monday.