INDIANAPOLIS – We started this morning with temperatures in the 30s and a few clouds. Clouds will increase this afternoon with showers moving in this evening. Rain chances will stick around into the weekend.

Mild Tuesday, rain moving in

For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the middle 50s with increasing clouds and showers by this evening. These showers will be light in nature but it’s a good idea to keep an umbrella handy. Temperatures overnight will drop into the lower 40s.

Rounds of rain, heavy rain at times

On-and-off showers will continue Wednesday into Saturday. Some of these rounds will be heavy at times, especially by the end of the week.

By the time all is said and done at the end of the week, 1-3″ of rainfall will have fallen. That causes some concern for flooding by Friday. Something to keep an eye on as we head into the weekend.

Indianapolis weekend forecast

Shower chances continue into Saturday with some snow mixing in especially to our north. Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s on both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday looks dry for right now but cloudy.