Active pattern remains; still mild for early March

Rain and thunderstorms from the overnight are pushing east, while cloudy skies remain thick overhead. Lingering showers will end by mid-morning, as clouds thin by lunchtime. The patchy sunshine will be nice, but the winds will be another story. Strong, westerly gusts are expected throughout the afternoon, peaking between 31 to 37 mph in some locations.

Another front will swing through the northern half of the state this evening and a few showers will develop in limited coverage, this front will usher in cooler air overnight with lows dropping into the 30s.

Weak rain chances will be around both Wednesday and Thursday, but plenty of dry hours will be enjoyed, while temperatures remain above the early March averages. A stronger, colder front will drop through the state on Friday morning. This will create falling temperatures and a few snow showers, mixed with rain.

The weekend brings a return to more stable conditions, abundant sunshine, and a warming trend! This will also mark our 4th consecutive weekend of dry weather...enjoy and plan early!