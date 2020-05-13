Active pattern sets up this week; tracking storms and warmer weather

It is a quiet Wednesday morning as temperatures drop into the 40s and cloud cover increases. The weather is dry locally, but there are showers falling over the southern tier of the state at 7 AM. The light rain will remain south of the Indianapolis area today as the system travels east. However, rain chances are going to rise again tonight as a more active weather pattern sets up during the second half of the week.

Today is looking mainly dry, but more clouds will move into central Indiana this afternoon and evening with our next system nearing the Midwest. Rain chances rise after 8 PM along a passing warm front. Before the boundary arrives, temperatures will peak into the lower 60s this afternoon. Highs today are an improvement compared to the start of the workweek, but still unseasonably cool for mid-May. The average high for the date is 72° in Indianapolis.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible early Thursday morning with another wave setting up Thursday evening/night. Between the two rounds, wind speeds will increase and temperatures will likely soar above the 80-degree mark! Southerly winds could gust around 35 MPH midday Thursday, which will help the temperature quickly climb that afternoon.

Some storms may become strong with an isolated severe weather threat for Wednesday evening and night. Thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front likely in the form of a squall line. Gusty, straight-line winds, large hail and heavy rain are the primary threats with the activity tomorrow night.

Rain and storm chances will continue this Friday and through the weekend. Today will be the last opportunity to complete any yard work before the several rounds of rain/storms pass over the area through the weekend. Drier weather is going to return early next week with more seasonal temperatures.